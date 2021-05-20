Sports Spotlight: Taryn Schurhamer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Taryn Schurhamer is one of seven local athletes picked to play for the West in the upcoming All-Star softball series. Right now, she’s concentrating on trying to help Wilton-Wing qualify for the state tournament.

Taryn Schurhamer has not been playing the game of softball her entire life, but long enough to fall in love with it. The senior from Wilton became good enough to continue at the college level at Jamestown. Taryn’s softball career started in the 7th-grade with the Miners, so the bonds built with her teammates are strong.

“So much. It’s such a blessing, I love these girls so much. It’s my favorite sport ever. I played, like, many different sports with them like volleyball and basketball, and I don’t know, it’s just a good energy,” said Taryn Schurhamer.

On the tail end of an elite-level career for the Miners, Schurhamer works with the ultimate assistant coach this year, her dad. And they are just two peas in a pod.

Jamie Schurhamer said: “It’s been really something. I am so happy that I took the time this year to do that. And it’s a time I’ll never get back. I’ve been really appreciative, and the girls work so hard, all of the girls work so hard, so watching her work as hard as she’s worked for the last 5, 6 years, yes, this is kind of bringing it all together.”

While special for her father to work with his daughter and the other athletes, Taryn herself is head over heels to get the time with her dad.

“Me and my dad are really close. He’s my best friend I like to say, and I can just kind of talk to him as a friend during softball, and helping me out, learning with me, is what I’d like to call it. It’s been fun. I like it a lot,” said Taryn.

In a game like softball, your mentality can mean everything. For Schurhamer, attacking every day with a good attitude is the foundation.

Taryn said: “Positive attitude, 100%. If you don’t have a positive attitude, you’re just going to have a bad day. You’re going to play bad; you’re going to not feel good. So, if you have a positive attitude, a lot of things will get better for you.”

