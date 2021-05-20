Reformed juvenile justice system in North Dakota to give youth more options

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - From the first bill signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., to one of the last, the juvenile justice system got a lot of attention this legislative session. One law deals with tribal communities while the other modernizes the entire system.

The Juvenile Court Act will reform the juvenile justice system in North Dakota, which hasn’t seen a complete change in 52 years.

Those working in juvenile services said there’s been many small changes along the way, but they’re glad to finally see a full, research-based overhaul engrained in state law.

Lisa Bjergaard has been working with juvenile services since 1989 and has seen many changes throughout her career.

Most notably, she said was the development of MRIs and brain scans in the 1990s that proved children’s brains are extremely different than adult brains.

“Although we sort of all knew all along that kids were different from adults, we now for the first time really could see that. And it spurred for us a whole field of research,” said North Dakota Division of Juvenile Services Director Lisa Bjergaard.

In 2015, research revealed by the Counsel of State Governments Justice Center showed the need for comprehensive change to juvenile justice systems across the U.S. North Dakota’s was no exception.

This bill will put state law in line with modern research, which is just one of the reasons it received bipartisan support.

“We all are interested in our youth becoming productive citizens when they grow up, We need to help them to get there. This will, I think, help to improve the availability of resources to help these youth, not just lock them away,” said Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck.

The new law puts the focus on more positive outcomes for youth.

North Dakota has some of the highest rates of out-of-home commitments, which is expected to change as research shows keeping kids in their communities may be more beneficial.

“That’s going to require some ongoing rethinking, retooling, redirecting funding as we figure out how best to remodel that system of care,” said Bjergaard.

The state is also continuing a pilot project with tribal nations to ensure at-risk tribal youth have access to the same services as other children. But the Spirit Lake Nation is the only tribal community so far to enter into a tribal juvenile services agreement with the state.

“We have always had the discussion about how kids who are adjudicated in tribal court right across the border struggle to get the same services that our state or county counterparts get,” said Spirit Lake Tribal Court Chief Judge Joseph Vetsch.

The governor’s office said the coronavirus pandemic slowed much of the work the state wanted to accomplish, but he hopes the extension will get more tribal communities on board.

The tribal juvenile services bill will be effective August 1, while the Juvenile Court Act has many chapters with different effective dates. However, one chapter which provides legal counsel to youth in delinquency proceedings will take effect earlier on July 1.

