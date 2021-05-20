Advertisement

New amenities coming to Lake Tschida

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In order to help battle the rise of invasive species in its waters, Lake Tschida will soon be getting new amenities this summer.

Some of the new items include three new boat washing stations, a fish cleaning table, a new fishing pier, and an RV dump station.

These new features are being paid for by a federal cost-share. Lake Tschida, also known as Heart Butte Reservoir, is located 17 miles south Glen Ullin on Highway 49.

