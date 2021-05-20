Advertisement

Mobile Library operations in Bismarck almost back to normal

(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mobile Library Service at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is operating more like normal now that things have opened up.

The service was shut down along with the library at the start of the pandemic and then when they opened back up, they set up limited or no-contact book drops.

After bringing the books back to the library they would clean them and put them in quarantine for a couple of days.

Now, staff say operations are almost back to normal.

They say it depends on how each site wants to handle the delivery.

“Some of the patrons who have gotten items through the Mobile Library even though the pandemic were just ecstatic that we were still doing that, because for some that’s their entertainment and now that we’re getting back to normal and I can meet with some of them again, it’s very nice to see them smile,” Interlibrary loan manager said Troy Hamre.

Facilities looking for more information about the Mobile Library’s services can call the library’s main number and ask for Troy Hamre.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Teacher Negotiations: Williston Basin School District #7 Board set to give final offer next week
With many details still to be released, the non-profit organization says they are looking at a...
Williston Community Builders reveal intentions of building an outdoor pool
Week three of the Minot Police Department's citizens academy shed a spotlight on crime scene...
Week three of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy
YCC School
Reformed juvenile justice system in North Dakota to give youth more options