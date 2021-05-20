Mobile Library operations in Bismarck almost back to normal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mobile Library Service at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is operating more like normal now that things have opened up.

The service was shut down along with the library at the start of the pandemic and then when they opened back up, they set up limited or no-contact book drops.

After bringing the books back to the library they would clean them and put them in quarantine for a couple of days.

Now, staff say operations are almost back to normal.

They say it depends on how each site wants to handle the delivery.

“Some of the patrons who have gotten items through the Mobile Library even though the pandemic were just ecstatic that we were still doing that, because for some that’s their entertainment and now that we’re getting back to normal and I can meet with some of them again, it’s very nice to see them smile,” Interlibrary loan manager said Troy Hamre.

Facilities looking for more information about the Mobile Library’s services can call the library’s main number and ask for Troy Hamre.

