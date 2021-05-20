Advertisement

Minot names Maria Romanick as interim airport director

Maria Romanick will serve as interim director of Minot International Airport after Rick Feltner...
Maria Romanick will serve as interim director of Minot International Airport after Rick Feltner retires in early June.(City of Minot)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has chosen someone to lead Minot International Airport until they hire a permanent director.

Maria Romanick will serve as interim director after Rick Feltner retires in early June.

She is currently the Airport Services Coordinator, which covers many departments, including working with airlines, terminal leasing, and working with the TSA.

The airport has launched a nationwide search for a new director.

Those interested in learning about how to apply for airport director can click here.

