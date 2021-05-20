Advertisement

Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022

According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Microsoft is saying goodbye to its iconic web browser.

The tech giant said Internet Explorer 11 will be its final version of the software and its support for it will end next year.

The once-dominant browser debuted in 1995.

According to the company, IE is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.

Windows users will still have access to Microsoft Edge, the company’s modern browser.

Edge is based on Google’s open-source Chrome code and has gained traction in recent years.

Support for IE11 will end on June 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Group hopes to bring back regular passenger train route through North Dakota

Latest News

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.
Tom Regan, a man who dedicated his life serving others, will be missed by his family and...
Community comes together for “Tom’s Run” in memory of Tom Regan, a man who served others
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies