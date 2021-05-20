MHA Nation celebrates grand opening of Interpretive Center

NEW TOWN SEGMENT, FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION – Members of the Three Affiliated Tribes came together Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of a project more than 20 years in the works.

The MHA Interpretive Center will serve as a gathering place and cultural book mark for the people of the MHA Nation.

Guests lined up for tours of the new interpretive center, and said they couldn’t be prouder to see their culture on display.

“It’s just amazing to see how it’s come to fruition; how beautiful it is and how it’s just representing the history and bringing it alive through the exhibits,” said guest Lisa Redford.

Along with interactive exhibits and collecting artifacts from tribal members, the museum also wants to collect voices and stories with a recording booth open for public use.

We have it strategically placed right about two thirds done with our museum, so people can tell their story and we can record them and just keep them for future use for generations to come,” said Marketing Manager Mykal Drosdal.

The center represents years of work from tribal leaders and a $30 million investment from the Three Affiliated Tribes Business Council.

The center is working on getting certified by the American Association of Museums to bring artifacts from the area back for display.

“This will keep our culture alive and we’ll be able to keep our artifacts and we’ll be able to keep our maps and all those things that prove we’ve been here since the beginning of time,” said Executive Director Delphine Baker.

Staff also got to break in their new amphitheater with its first performance by musician Keith Secola.

“It wasn’t so much about me but music and how it belongs to everybody. And so I think that’s the approach that sit was today, that we’re opening this amphitheater and it belongs to us,” said Secola.

Preserving history and culture for future Generations.

The Interpretive Center is open to guests Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of Wednesday’s opening ceremonies were streamed live and are still available to watch on the MHA Nation Interpretive Center Facebook page here.

You can also learn more on the MHA Nation’s website here.

