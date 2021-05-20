Mandan School Board approves establishment of a permanent virtual school option

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School Board has approved the establishment of a permanent virtual school option next school year.

Classes will be taught by staff, will be free to students and an iPad will be provided for learning.

“We’ve just discovered that there are certain students and families that this seems to work really for, and it can be done well and we would like to continue to be able to offer that,” said MPS alternative education director Carly Retterath.

Students will be able to switch out of the virtual academy once a semester.

