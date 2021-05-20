Advertisement

Mandan School Board approves establishment of a permanent virtual school option

Mandan School Board
Mandan School Board(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan School Board has approved the establishment of a permanent virtual school option next school year.

Classes will be taught by staff, will be free to students and an iPad will be provided for learning.

“We’ve just discovered that there are certain students and families that this seems to work really for, and it can be done well and we would like to continue to be able to offer that,” said MPS alternative education director Carly Retterath.

Students will be able to switch out of the virtual academy once a semester.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021
suicide prevention programs
Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday