Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD

Paxton Heywood
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a two-day jury trial and three hours of deliberation, a Bismarck man was convicted of raping a four-year-old girl and giving her an STD.

Twenty-two-year-old Paxton Heywood was found guilty of gross sexual imposition Wednesday and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Heywood had pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2020, but withdrew the guilty plea after the pre-sentence investigation was done in August.

