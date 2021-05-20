Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued, he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through
Group hopes to bring back regular passenger train route through North Dakota

Latest News

Actor Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.
Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
A hiker who was missing for five days in the rugged Southern California wilderness has been...
Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days
An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an...
William, Harry condemn BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19at the State...
Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew on sex harassment claims