Industry leaders looking to lay the framework for Gov. Burgum’s carbon neutral goal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has announced a state initiative to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Oil companies initially thought they had to institute new forms of gas capture to quickly become carbon negative, but Gov. Burgum’s address is more focused on goals for state agencies to reach the carbon neutral target.

Department of Mineral Resources leaders said that will be accomplished through new agricultural practices, bringing in CO2 from out of state for storage in North Dakota, and increasing carbon capture in the state as well.

“That is going to be a growing industry here in the state of taking carbon and putting it into the broom creek and deeper horizons to make our state actually the leader in terms of moving into a carbon-constrained world,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms added they only have one employee who solely focuses on carbon storage, so they’ll need additional help in that department going forward.

Right now, the Department of Mineral Resources is working with the governor’s office to put together a framework for accomplishing the carbon neutral goal within the next nine years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.