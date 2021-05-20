Advertisement

Industry leaders looking to lay the framework for Gov. Burgum’s carbon neutral goal

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has announced a state initiative to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Oil companies initially thought they had to institute new forms of gas capture to quickly become carbon negative, but Gov. Burgum’s address is more focused on goals for state agencies to reach the carbon neutral target.

Department of Mineral Resources leaders said that will be accomplished through new agricultural practices, bringing in CO2 from out of state for storage in North Dakota, and increasing carbon capture in the state as well.

“That is going to be a growing industry here in the state of taking carbon and putting it into the broom creek and deeper horizons to make our state actually the leader in terms of moving into a carbon-constrained world,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms added they only have one employee who solely focuses on carbon storage, so they’ll need additional help in that department going forward.

Right now, the Department of Mineral Resources is working with the governor’s office to put together a framework for accomplishing the carbon neutral goal within the next nine years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting Bismarck house fire
First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified
Paxton Heywood
Man found guilty of raping child who was treated for STD
Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

Latest News

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Memorial Day events return to Minot for 2021
suicide prevention programs
Funding for suicide prevention programs across North Dakota
Fire Department
Minot city learn about Fire Department needs ahead of 2022 budget cycle
Rosehill Memorial Cemetery in Minot
Drought conditions impacting upkeep for cemeteries
Smoke from Canada fires enters Northwest North Dakota Thursday