Increasing number of state studies after 2021 session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State lawmakers are back in Bismarck for the first time since sine die. For the next 18 months, lawmakers will be meeting every few months. And those meetings give us some insight into what bills for next session will be.

Among the more notable studies picked up, lawmakers will be more progress on infrastructure for natural gas, the cost of prescription drugs, and expanding virtual services even more.

Much of this is an echo of the recent session, and legislators say that’s because there’s more they must do in 2023 to finish what they did in 2021.

“Previous legislative management studies focused on consideration of ‘what does the study do for the state, will the proposed study provide new information, and whether the issue can be resolved by introducing a bill?’” Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, said.

Sometimes a bill will be proposed at the beginning of session, but then lawmakers decide they need more information to make the best policy. So instead of changing the law, they decide to study effects the bill would have first.

This gives some idea of the priorities over the next two years.

“A lot of times, these are issues that are unable to be resolved during the hectic nature of a short legislative session. So you take the 18 months to do a deeper dive,” Russell Hanson of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota said.

Not all studies needed to be conducted. Of all 85 studies available, 50 of them were selected. Some were either merged with others or decided the data wouldn’t change any future legislation.

There’s no requirement for any of these studies to create any legislation.

But their roles are expanding in the lawmaking process.

The number of studies this year is highest number in more than 10 years.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.