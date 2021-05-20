Advertisement

First responders temporarily run out of water while fighting house fire

By Jacob Notermann
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Around the 3:30 Thursday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire at 3202 Susan Drive east of Lincoln. Eight engines led by Bismarck Rural Fire responded, but a temporary lack of water made containing it more of a challenge.

Early Thursday morning, families of a small neighborhood were woken up by alarms coming from their neighbor’s house.

“About 4 a.m. this morning, my wife rolled over in bed and could see flashing lights. Didn’t know what it was. Went to the window and saw half a dozen fire trucks out here,” Jerry Meissner said.

By the time the first engine arrived, the back of the house was completely engulfed with flames.

After trying to put it out, the first engine ran out of water.

They had to wait about two minutes until the next truck could bring more.

Theurer said the temporary lack of water didn’t affect response nor put anyone in any danger.

But that wasn’t the only element favoring the flames.

“When we arrived, you could definitely tell that the wind was going to be a factor. It was definitely fueling the fire tonight. Wind is never a good thing with structure fires,” Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said.

An open garage door allowed the flames to flicker for nearly a whole hour in the one home.

The structure is deemed a total loss.

Everyone was evacuated from the home safely and no one was injured by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

