Donations helping rebuild the Glenburn Fire Department

GLENBURN, N.D. – Glenburn Fire is a step closer to having full operations once more, after a fire destroyed their hall roughly two months ago. The community continues to rally behind the department as they rebuild.

Glenburn Fire has responded to 20 calls since the fire, but it takes extra work to get used to new gear.

“It’s a long and hard process, and at the same time I’ve got my firefighters over here working their tails off. They’re coming to extra training sessions to train on the new equipment,” said Fire Chief Mike Overton, Glenburn.

The $30,000 they received from area electric cooperatives Wednesday will likely help pay for vehicle light bars and other equipment.

“It certainly benefits the rural membership of our cooperatives when the fire department is up and running,” said Randy Hauck, Verendrye Electric GM.

The department is operating out of a local business’ garage until they get their own station up and running. They have many capabilities back already thanks to the generosity of fire fighters across several states.

“We got donations from all over the state so unfortunately when we go to a fire it’s a multicolored, it’s a rainbow of fire gear that’s out there, but all of it, the majority of it is old and needs to be replaced anyway, but at least it gets us by in the meantime,” said Overton.

He added that they’ve seen an increase in volunteers since the fire.

They hope to get the new station built this fall, but construction may run into next year.

