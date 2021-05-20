Dickinson Softball

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s sweep of Jamestown on Tuesday secured the regular season softball title in the W.D.A.

The Midgets will be the number one seed for the West Region Tournament. Dickinson is also the number one ranked Class-A team in the statewide coaches poll.

Good things happen to teams when talent and fundamentals come together.

“If you can do the little things right then the big things will come. As a team to be successful we have each other’s back. We’ve played with each other since we were eight, so we know what each other is going to do even before they do it and that’s what makes us successful,” said Taya Hopfauf, Dickinson junior.

Jenna Decker, Dickinson Freshman, “I think our defense is amazing. We have some of the best infielder, outfielder, pitchers and our bats are really good when we’re on and we’re ready to go.”

Dickinson wraps up the regular season Thursday at Legacy. The WDA Tournament begins on May 27.

