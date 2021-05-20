Could Child Tax Credit payments cut North Dakota child poverty in half?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents know how expensive it can be to raise children.

Every dollar counts.

For years, the government reduced a family’s taxable income through a child tax credit.

But starting soon, some 39 million households with children will start receiving monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age six and up to $250 per month for each child age six and older.

While the Child Tax Credit is a part of the American Rescue Plan, the Biden Administration says you won’t have to wait to get the credit on next year’s returns.

“On July 15 and the fifteenth of every month thereafter throughout the year, you will get deposited in your bank account half of your tax cut at least $250 per child each month a direct deposit into your account,” said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Single filers earning under $75,000 and joint filers earning under $150,000 who have a child under the age of six will get $3600 per child and $3,000 if the child is over six but under 17.

" Experts have told us this will cut child poverty in America in half. This tax cut sends a clear and powerful message to American working families with children help is here,” said Biden.

The IRS says the payments will bring about 5 million children out of poverty this year.

Commerce officials say the payments could bring a number of families above the poverty line in the state.

“I think without those tax details, I’m not sure we could put an actual number on how many families will go from under that federal line to above it,” said state community services block grant program manager Rikki Roehrich.

The North Dakota Department of Commerce says the state ranks third in the nation for child poverty with less than 19,000 children living below the poverty line.

To find out more information go to Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 | Internal Revenue Service (irs.gov)

