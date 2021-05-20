Community comes together for “Tom’s Run” in memory of Tom Regan, a man who served others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tom Regan, a man who dedicated his life serving others, will be missed by his family and community. But his legacy will not be forgotten.

Tom Regan met his wife Patti in 1980 at the Milwaukee Conservatory of Music.

“So, I met him there and he was like, ‘let’s go listen to our teacher sing and let’s go on a date,’ and before I knew it three months later, we were married,” smiled Tom’s wife Patti Regan.

She says he led a full life. He loved his family, he was the music director and later manager at Prairie Public Radio, and he went on to raise money to help the addiction recovery community.

Tom was an addiction counselor at Heartview Foundation and was a volunteer for Runners Against Destructive Decisions. Both organizations have now come together to host “Tom’s Run.”

The run will trace the same path that Tom ran every Saturday morning with RADD.

“The RADD runners were very passionate about, ‘we have to do this for Tom. We need to celebrate his legacy and make sure that people have the opportunity to honor him and allow his family to know what an incredible contribution he made to the recovery community,’” said Dr. Missy Henke, Medical Director of Heartview Foundation.

It’ll be a journey down memory lane.

“He’s the only person that I know that successfully completed his training to become an addiction counselor while raising a million dollars. He’s the only person that I know that was at Woodstock. He tells the story of Woodstock and I can just imagine being there,” said Kurt Snyder, Executive Director of Heartview Foundation.

The stories keep coming.

“That keeps unfolding for me and that’s wonderful. I don’t know what it does for the soul, but you need to hear the name of the person you lost, and you need to hear stories about them, and you need to share that with people,” added Patti Regan.

You don’t have to be a runner to participate in the event.

On May 21st, the run will begin at 7 p.m. at Shelter 10 in Seratoma Park. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Runners Against Destructive Decisions.

Organizers will also accept donations of new and good condition running shoes on race day.

