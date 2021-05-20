Advertisement

After success of virtual connections to session, lawmakers are given the option again

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers relied heavily on live streams and virtual meetings to connect during the last interim session. With COVID calming down, what are their plans for this interim?

All of the technology is still in place, and some lawmakers will still have to option of participating in committees by screen. While legislative leadership prefers everyone be in-person, they understand technology can make things easier for the lawmakers and the public.

“Sometimes you have to have a meeting for an interim committee and it’s short. It’s like a two-hour meeting in the morning. Then I would see that possibly would do it by Zoom or Microsoft Teams rather than driving in. That would make sense,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

During the legislative session, people logged into a meeting or a watched a vote 179,000 times, and more than 1.9 million minutes were streamed, according to legislative council.

