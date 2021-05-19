Advertisement

West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified

Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department
Lt. Adam Gustafson, West Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo says 40-year-old West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died on Tuesday, May 18th, within the police station while he was on-duty.

The Cass County Coroner’s Office says Lieutenant Gustafson suffered from severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage, causing a sudden fatal heart attack.

Funeral arrangements are still being discussed and will be released at a later time.

Lieutenant Gustafson has been with the department for over 10 years and was most recently promoted to Lieutenant, serving in the Patrol Division, since 2018.

“Lieutenant Gustafson will be remembered for his contagious smile and laughter, along with his dedication, teamwork and service to the City of West Fargo,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “Lieutenant Gustafson has made a lasting impact within our department and he will never be forgotten.”

A memorial honoring Lieutenant Gustafson has been set up in the public lobby of the West Fargo City Hall’s Grand Foyer at 800 4th Avenue East, Suite #1.

The city thanks the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Fire Department, Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, F-M Ambulance Service, Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Emergency Room staff at Sanford Health and the community who has reached out sending their condolences.

Previous Coverage
West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Teacher Negotiations: Williston Basin School District #7 Board set to give final offer next week
With many details still to be released, the non-profit organization says they are looking at a...
Williston Community Builders reveal intentions of building an outdoor pool
Week three of the Minot Police Department's citizens academy shed a spotlight on crime scene...
Week three of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy
YCC School
Reformed juvenile justice system in North Dakota to give youth more options
Mobile Library operations in Bismarck almost back to normal