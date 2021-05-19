West Fargo Police Lieutenant who died on duty is identified

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo says 40-year-old West Fargo Police Lieutenant Adam Gustafson died on Tuesday, May 18th, within the police station while he was on-duty.

The Cass County Coroner’s Office says Lieutenant Gustafson suffered from severe coronary artery disease and major arterial blockage, causing a sudden fatal heart attack.

Funeral arrangements are still being discussed and will be released at a later time.

Lieutenant Gustafson has been with the department for over 10 years and was most recently promoted to Lieutenant, serving in the Patrol Division, since 2018.

“Lieutenant Gustafson will be remembered for his contagious smile and laughter, along with his dedication, teamwork and service to the City of West Fargo,” said Chief of Police Denis Otterness. “Lieutenant Gustafson has made a lasting impact within our department and he will never be forgotten.”

A memorial honoring Lieutenant Gustafson has been set up in the public lobby of the West Fargo City Hall’s Grand Foyer at 800 4th Avenue East, Suite #1.

The city thanks the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Fire Department, Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, F-M Ambulance Service, Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Emergency Room staff at Sanford Health and the community who has reached out sending their condolences.

