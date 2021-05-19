Pro’s Pointer #3

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are turning back the clock for Johnnie Candle’s 25th season of Pro’s Pointers.

Now, Johnnie tells us how dealing with a new type of line in 1999, has become commonplace today.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame”

“The last couple of weeks I’ve talked a lot about some of today’s new superline’s to help you catch more fish.” (From 1999)

“Superline’s are far from new as they dominated the fishing scene today.”

(From 1999) “You are going to want to use a rod that has a lot more bend and give to it than you normally would.”

“Back then fishing rods were not built to handle the strength of today’s superlines. Now, rod manufactures take all of that into account, so we don’t have to.”

(From 1999) “and you also want to make sure that your drag is really light.”

“Today, setting your drag with superline becomes second nature.”

(From 1999) “the other thing that’s really important is when you get hung up you don’t want to just grab this line to break your jig or lure free because you could get cut really easy.”

“Most of us have learned this lesson the hard way and we either have a glove close by or wrap our line around a pair of pliers before we attempt to pull our lure free.”

{From 1999) “And unless you really like going to the dentist you never want to bite this stuff.”

“I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

