Negotiations between CHI St. Alexius fall through

(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a joint statement from Essentia Health and CHI St. Alexius, the companies announced they have chosen to end negotiations for CommonSpirit’s facilities to join Essentia.

Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health signed a Letter of Intent in January 2021 for CommonSpirit-owned facilities operating under the CHI brand in North Dakota and Minnesota to join Essentia Health.

The companies state, “While we share a similar mission, vision, values and strong commitment to sustainable rural health care, CommonSpirit and Essentia were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations, the people we employ and the patients we serve.”

The companies report their relationship remains strong and remain committed to future possibilities.

