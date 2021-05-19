Native American culture now prominently featured in Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sacred Pipe Resource Center and the Dakota Zoo have teamed up to bring Native American cultural information to the forefront of the zoo.

For Cheryl Ann Kary, the executive director for Sacred Pipe Resource Center, the idea to meld the zoo’s mission of “inspiring appreciation for animals and nature” with Native American cultures where animals and nature are significant started 15 years ago.

“I was prepared to make my case and to argue my case, and the director of the Dakota Zoo goes, ‘Yes! I love it!’” said Kary.

Last weekend, the zoo unveiled signs that feature 10 animals significant to North Dakota Native American tribes.

“People walk around the zoo and they see all these animals from different lands, whether it be a tiger or llama, but look at the ones that the North Dakota native people lived with in harmony,” said Logan Amik Davis, public relations for MHA Nation.

The signs display cultural information and speak the original names of the animals in the five tribal languages for North Dakota Tribes.

“This project represents us now coming forward and you being able to see we are modern, vibrant cultures and we are revitalizing our languages and I think that is important for youths to know to be problem solvers of the future,” added Kary.

Throughout the summer, zoo-goers will have the opportunity to learn more about the featured animals from youth storytellers and see a medicine wheel rock sculpture.

Sacred Pipe Resource Center members say they hope the program will expand to include more animals that are indigenous to the Northern Plains.

