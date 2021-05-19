Advertisement

Minnesota barn fire kills an estimated 12,000 pigs

By MEGHAN GRAY
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — A hog barn fire killed an estimated 12,000 pigs Sunday night, according to the Waseca Police Department.

Fire Chief Jason Forshee says crews were dispatched to Woodville Pork around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after two large buildings erupted with flames.

“Upon arrival, we had a building that was mostly engulfed. We ended up paging out a total of, we had nine departments on scene,” Forshee said.

Those nine departments supplied more than 20 tankers to combat the blaze. Crews were able to spare a third nearby building using a fire break.

Forshee stated, “Our estimates on numbers right now is an estimate that 9,000 piglets were lost and 3,000 sows for a total of 12,000.”

Firefighters remained on scene extinguishing the flames and hot spots until 2 p.m. Monday. The fire’s cause is still undetermined, but local farming experts say the lack of rain and high winds are a major contributor to farm facility fires.

“Really dry conditions causes us to have concern, extra need for safety. I think we’re seeing some emergence of challenges because of the lack of moisture, and within livestock facilities, dryer conditions just simply create an atmosphere which can be more prone to some of the challenges that we’re hearing about,” mentioned Brad Schloesser, Dean of Agriculture at South Central College and Director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence.

Chief Forshee says more information on what caused the fire should be available in the coming days. As of now, the barns’ remains are still extremely hot.

“It might need to cool for a day or two,” Forshee added.

Copyright 2021 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

Latest News

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
At the time of his arrest, the suspect allegedly had blue slime stuck on his clothes and body,...
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of Fla. girl at school bus stop
Police say the female victim was about to take her daughter to school when two armed suspects...
Police search for suspects after Fla. couple tied up at home in front of daughter
Police say a Florida couple was ambushed by armed robbers at their home and tied up in front of...
Couple ambushed, tied up by armed robbers at Fla. home
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
NY attorney general says Trump Organization probe is now criminal