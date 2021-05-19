Advertisement

Men fall 8 floors down elevator shaft during brawl, police say

By KYW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (KYW) - Three Pennsylvania men were hurt after a brawl between them ended in all three falling down an elevator shaft.

Officials say three men were fighting Monday night on the eighth floor of an apartment building in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, when they broke through the elevator door and fell down the shaft.

“The steel elevator door that when you push the button, the door opens, they broke through that door. There was no elevator there, so they just fell eight floors to the bottom,” said Upper Merion Police Lt. Al Elverson.

The men fell onto the elevator car, one remaining on top while the other two crashed through the roof, ending up inside. First responders extricated two of the men from the first floor and the third from the second floor.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one requiring an airlift. Police say not all three men live at the apartment building.

Tenants are puzzled at the situation and how this could’ve happened. Some are even afraid to use the elevator.

“That’s not an elephant that flew into the elevator. It’s three humans. So, I’m pretty sure it was faulty equipment,” tenant Derrell Washington said.

“Elevators are supposed to have a bunch of fail-safes that might make them really safe, so I don’t know why it would’ve had a trouble,” tenant Jared Day said.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials say it’s too early to talk about possible charges.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country
European Union easing travel restrictions
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the commencement for the United States Coast Guard...
Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage
The Sacred Pipe Resource Center and the Dakota Zoo have teamed up to bring Native American...
Native American culture now prominently featured in Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California puts her mask back on after a news conference on...
Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber