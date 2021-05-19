Advertisement

Meet some of the people behind Minot Public Works

At Monday night's city council meeting Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma declared this week as Public Works Appreciation Week.(none)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINOT,N.D. - At Monday night’s city council meeting Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma declared this week as Public Works Appreciation Week.

Some Minot Public Works employees like Mark Paddock have been with the city for years.

“I started with the city of Minot in 2006 as an operator 1 and I worked my way through the ranks, and I got offered the position of superintendent,” said the Water Treatment Plant Superintendent.

Rod Roteliuk with Rosehill Cemetery also worked his way up to becoming superintendent.

“I have been in that position for about two and a half years. Before that I was one of the full-time crew here for about 12 years,” said Roteliuk.

There are 10 divisions in the Public works department, and half of them deal with water management.

Mark said the public would be excited to learn about some of their newer developments.

“This new facility behind me is attached to the old facility. We are in the process of building two new treatment basins that are rated for 9 million gallons each,” said Paddock.

Over at the cemetery, they are also preparing to expand.

“In a couple of years, we are going to need new spaces, and so we are working on moving some dirt and doing some landscaping and getting ready,” said Paddock.

The Minot Public Works office will celebrate their workers in an event this Thursday.

This year marks the 61st annual National Public Works Week sponsored by both the  American and Canadian Public Works Association.

