Advertisement

‘I am proud’: Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary

Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.
Singer Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary,” Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will “officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as “this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression.” They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Anthony Allen Ramos of GLAAD said nonbinary people live outside the categories of male or female and should be respected for who they are.

“Demi has always been one of the loudest and proudest advocates for LGBTQ people and issues. In sharing their story today, they will educate countless people around the world and reach other nonbinary people with a message of pride,” Ramos said in a statement.

The singer behind such hits as “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Heart Attack” and “Stone Cold” recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

CDC numbers show new COVID-19 case rates are down across the United States, causing "cautious...
‘Cautious optimism’: COVID cases drop across country
European Union easing travel restrictions
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at the commencement for the United States Coast Guard...
Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage
The Sacred Pipe Resource Center and the Dakota Zoo have teamed up to bring Native American...
Native American culture now prominently featured in Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California puts her mask back on after a news conference on...
Republicans rebel against mask requirement in House chamber