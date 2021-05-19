Advertisement

Group hopes to bring back regular passenger train route through North Dakota

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was 1979 when last the North Coast Hiawatha passenger train ran across the U.S. through North Dakota, Montana and to the West coast.

Now, regional rail authorities have proposed a plan to bring passenger railways back. Last week, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority asked Morton county to come “aboard” in support of this request.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is attempting to restore regular passenger rail along original routes which would go through Fargo, Bismarck, Mandan among other cities and include a potential depot in Mandan.

A spokesperson says that this project would promote economic development in the area and would not require state funding.

The Morton county commissioners hope to discuss this proposal at the June 22 meeting.

