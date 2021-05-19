Face coverings no longer required on University of North Dakota campus

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting on June 1st, face coverings will no longer be required on the University of North Dakota campus.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing them. The university says the new policy is in alignment with the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

The University asks all individuals to continue to do their part to keep our community safe by:

Getting fully vaccinated

Washing hands often

Physical distancing, when possible

Wearing a mask, if not fully vaccinated

You can view the full policy by clicking here.

