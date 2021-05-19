Drought already causing devastation in Wells County fields

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - There is rain in the forecast for much of the state for the next few days.

It is moisture producers across North Dakota are counting on.

One Wells County farmer says he’s already seeing devastating results from the drought.

“You can see how many plants are missing in the row,” Chad Weckerly pointed out as he walked through a durum field in Wells County.

Weckerly is frustrated.

“With the drought stress, this seed couldn’t handle the other stress factors,” he explained as he dug up a dead plant.

He seeded this durum field March 27.

“That’s the earliest I’ve ever planted in my life,” Weckerly said.

He knew then this soil was dry. He increased his seed depth from an inch and a quarter to two inches, hoping to tap into some deeper moisture.

“The ground is just very hard,” he said.

But what’s he’s finding in this and other fields, is not what he had hoped for.

“Here’s a seed that had died,” he said as he dug in the field.

There are areas of this field where the seeds germinated, put down roots and then died.

“When you get out here and you start digging, you see how many plants we are short, it’s frustrating,” he said.

“The small grains definitely need moisture to get going when it breaks through the ground otherwise it’s not going to last very long,” explained Wells County extension agent Lindsay Maddock.

It’s not just the durum that’s got Weckerly worried. He’s seeing the same thing in his spring wheat and soybeans.

“I’m terribly concerned about the soybeans,” said Weckerly. “They are just coming out of the ground. They’ve got a nice root, couple inches deep but you get up on the hill and see that the beans have sprouted and their running out of gas. Rain right now is critical.”

He says three to four inches of rain could break the drought, but it would take normal weather and normal rainfall to keep the crops growing. He’s hopeful that might happen but knows better than to get his hopes up too high.

“This might be as good as it gets,” Weckerly stated.

Weckerly says they zero tilled their soybeans into last year’s wheat stubble, trying to conserve what little moisture there was in the ground.

He says just two weeks after planting soybeans, the ground is already bone dry.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.