Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. – Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning, and said three other people including a child were injured in the incident.

Police Chief Dustin Dassinger identified the man killed as 35-year-old Xavier A. Kilby, of Dickinson, during a community briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Dassinger said police received several 9-1-1 calls around 1:15 a.m. from the Lincoln Meadows Apartment Complex of a woman screaming and a man assaulting her in the parking lot.

He said just before police arrived, the man took the woman into a ground-level apartment.

As police began to investigate, Dassinger said officers heard a single gunshot from within the apartment unit.

He said two Dickinson Police Officers ran to the unit’s patio and observed the man, later identified as Kilby, armed with a handgun in the apartment’s living room area.

He said Kilby did not comply with orders to drop the handgun, and he fired it. Dassinger said the officers responded by discharging their firearms at Kilby, fatally wounding him.

Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound believed to have been caused by Kilby, and was taken to St. Alexius Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second man in the apartment’s parking lot suffered injuries after investigators said he was assaulted by Kirby as well.

Officers rushed several children from inside the apartment away from the scene, and one boy suffered a cut on his foot from broken glass.

As with common practice, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene, and the officers involved were placed on standard administrative leave.

Investigators said Kilby had a restraining order filed against him from the woman.

