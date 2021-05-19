COVID: 3.9% 14-day avg.; 693 total active; 44.2% fully vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 5/19, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 3.9%. In total, there have been 109,362 confirmed cases and 1,506 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 29 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 6 ICU beds occupied. 693 cases remain active. 48.1% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 44.2% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 575,343 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%. **Data is updated weekly.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers in North Dakota visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.