Advertisement

Bismarck prepares to receive $9.6 million from American Rescue Plan

American Rescue Plan Act
American Rescue Plan Act(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest COVID-19 relief package, into law in March. In it, there are special allocations for states, counties and cities to help them recover financially from the pandemic. Now, that money is beginning to be distributed.

The City of Bismarck alone is set to receive $9.6 million through the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Steve Bakken says while the funding have specific allocations in the city yet, it will make a difference for residents and businesses.

Bakken says you can’t use the funds to directly offset taxes, but hopes the city can put the money to good use on things like infrastructure, including water and sewer projects.

“We’re trying to align where we cannot spend money on other things and utilize those funds to try to relieve the stress of the taxpayers without directly offsetting tax dollars,” said Bakken.

Which Bakken says that can be difficult to figure out until they learn the full spending restrictions from the federal government.

“That’s kind of the balancing act, because we also don’t have all of the rules. So, what those funds can fully be used for, we’ve got a ‘well, we think it’s this.’ But all the rules and constraints aren’t really out there,” said Bakken.

City stakeholders say they also hope to play a role in decision-making when it comes to these funds.

“What we’d like to see from the City of Bismarck and Burleigh County is some listening sessions and some public input to gather feedback about who really had a lot of issues with COVID, how we can assist any of those businesses, those groups,” said Kate Herzog, chief operating officer for downtowners Bismarck.

Allocations for cities and counties are separate from the funds going toward public schools already.

Burleigh County will also receive a separate allocation – totaling more than $18.5 million. The mayor says he also hopes to collaborate with the county on projects that will benefit both areas.

“Where can we, as residents of Burleigh County work on a project together with Burleigh County and accentuate those dollars,” said Bakken.

Bakken says he hopes these funds become available for use before the end of this year’s budget cycle.

Bakken also says the city is looking for a new home for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which is another potential collaboration with Burleigh County.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
Drowning Graphic
Drowning in Little Muddy River
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Teacher Negotiations: Williston Basin School District #7 Board set to give final offer next week
With many details still to be released, the non-profit organization says they are looking at a...
Williston Community Builders reveal intentions of building an outdoor pool
Week three of the Minot Police Department's citizens academy shed a spotlight on crime scene...
Week three of the Minot Police Department’s Citizens Academy
YCC School
Reformed juvenile justice system in North Dakota to give youth more options
Mobile Library operations in Bismarck almost back to normal