Bismarck prepares to receive $9.6 million from American Rescue Plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, the latest COVID-19 relief package, into law in March. In it, there are special allocations for states, counties and cities to help them recover financially from the pandemic. Now, that money is beginning to be distributed.

The City of Bismarck alone is set to receive $9.6 million through the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Steve Bakken says while the funding have specific allocations in the city yet, it will make a difference for residents and businesses.

Bakken says you can’t use the funds to directly offset taxes, but hopes the city can put the money to good use on things like infrastructure, including water and sewer projects.

“We’re trying to align where we cannot spend money on other things and utilize those funds to try to relieve the stress of the taxpayers without directly offsetting tax dollars,” said Bakken.

Which Bakken says that can be difficult to figure out until they learn the full spending restrictions from the federal government.

“That’s kind of the balancing act, because we also don’t have all of the rules. So, what those funds can fully be used for, we’ve got a ‘well, we think it’s this.’ But all the rules and constraints aren’t really out there,” said Bakken.

City stakeholders say they also hope to play a role in decision-making when it comes to these funds.

“What we’d like to see from the City of Bismarck and Burleigh County is some listening sessions and some public input to gather feedback about who really had a lot of issues with COVID, how we can assist any of those businesses, those groups,” said Kate Herzog, chief operating officer for downtowners Bismarck.

Allocations for cities and counties are separate from the funds going toward public schools already.

Burleigh County will also receive a separate allocation – totaling more than $18.5 million. The mayor says he also hopes to collaborate with the county on projects that will benefit both areas.

“Where can we, as residents of Burleigh County work on a project together with Burleigh County and accentuate those dollars,” said Bakken.

Bakken says he hopes these funds become available for use before the end of this year’s budget cycle.

Bakken also says the city is looking for a new home for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which is another potential collaboration with Burleigh County.

