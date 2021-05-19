Advertisement

2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched

A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional...
A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional materials and tourism website.(AP)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - If you’re handy with a camera you might want to put your skills to use in the annual statewide Governor’s Photo Contest.

The contest is a partnership between the North Dakota Tourism Division, AAA of North Dakota, and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and tourism website.

There are several categories to enter including the Road Trip category.

“We’ve got a Wildlife category, we’ve got a Badlands scenery category, we have a beyond the badlands scenery, so we tend to get a lot in the badlands category so we wanted to really get people thinking about  other scenic areas,” said Sara Otte Coleman.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible.

The contest will run through Aug. 31.

Related content:

NEWS RELEASE: 2021 GOVERNOR’S PHOTO CONTEST FOR TRAVEL AND TOURISM KICKS OFF

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

Latest News

Mask mandates in public places around Minot are starting to loosen as more people get vaccinated.
Mask mandates loosen across Minot
At Monday night's city council meeting Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma declared this week as Public...
Meet some of the people behind Minot Public Works
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
A Woodville Pork sign is pictured Monday, May 17, 2021, in Waseca, Minn. The Waseca Police...
Minnesota barn fire kills an estimated 12,000 pigs