Williston 7th Grader Given Governor’s Award in Art Show

image courtesy of Rachel Alfaro
image courtesy of Rachel Alfaro(Rachel Alfaro)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Williston, N.D. (KFYR) - A student’s art piece from Williston’s ASB Innovation Academy will be on display at Governor Doug Burgum’s office.

Zuri Kehr’s drawing, which she calls “A Beautiful Sight,” was picked out of various art pieces made by middle schoolers throughout the state as part of the North Dakota Juried Student Art Show.

Kehr says she was surprised she won the award and credits her mother for inspiration.

“My mom is an artist, and I’ve always looked up to her just seeing what she does. I like to follow her footsteps,” Kehr said.

Kehr says drawing is her way to unwind.

“It’s like putting feelings on paper, like in writing but you use it in a visual way,”

“A beautiful Sight,” and 2 other pieces have been sent out and will hang in the governor’s offices until next May.

View them and other creations from the Art Show on the Taube Museum of Art website.

