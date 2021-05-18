Williams County finalizes behavioral health grants for local organizations

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Prizm Company in Williston offers a full dance and cheer program. Having personal experiences with children with special needs, the owners also cater to those who need extra care. That’s why they applied for Williams County’s Behavioral Health Grant.

“We were so flattered and thankful to get this because we feel like these kids are coming in our doors all the time right now, and with more resources we’re just going to be able to help them more,” said Haley Bennett, co-owner of Prizm.

Back in March, Williams County Commissioners offered $1 million dollars in grants to help improve behavioral health services in the area. After seeing a large number of applicants, commissioners added another $1.1 million. In total, more than 2.1 million went to 7 different organizations, which was approved today.

“We can’t look to other people to solve our problems. We have to look within and try to solve our problems with homegrown solutions and in this case, homegrown money,” said Commissioner Steve Kemp.

Among the largest recipients of the funding were Chatter Pediatric Therapy and Eckert Youth Homes. With the additional money comes big plans for the future.

“The opportunity is huge, and we have intentions of opening an outpatient office. Youth and their families are still going to be at the center of everything that Eckert does but we’re also looking at other opportunities as well,” said Leah Hoffman, clinical director.

The County saw 19 applications totaling over $7 million in funding. Kemp hopes to see the county continue to provide grants to more of these organizations in the future.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.