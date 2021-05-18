Velva to host Class B Cal Ripken State Tournament

VELVA, N.D. - The Velva Youth Summer Baseball Program announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that the program is set to host the 2021 North Dakota 12U Class B Cal Ripken State Tournament on July 22-25.

Velva’s 5th-6th grade travel program competes at the 12U Class B level.

The program added that it will be asking for tournament volunteers leading up to the July competition.

