Vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds underway in Bismarck

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC and the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in patients ages 12 to 15 last week. Today, Sanford Health in Bismarck began administering these vaccines to youth.

Many parents have waited for the day their children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and for one Bismarck family, that day was today.

Michaella Lanz is an eighth grader who says she couldn’t wait to get vaccinated.

“I’m free, I can finally start doing things more,” said Michaella.

She says COVID really impacted her past school year.

“First quarter for school for me, I was online pretty much the whole quarter. I kept getting quarantine after quarantine,” said Michaella.

Michaella’s mom works in healthcare, and she says this is a sigh of relief.

“We’ve actually seen patients die that were young and healthy individuals. So, as a family we really looked at the risks and benefits of her getting that vaccine,” said Wanda Lanz.

Pediatricians say this is a big step in the fight against COVID-19.

“We know that kids are asymptomatic carriers, so they may not even realize that they have a COVID infection and therefore spread it to their grandparents. So, it’s all about prevention,” said Dr. Christina DaSilva with Sanford Bismarck.

As for Michaella -- her grandparents were a big factor in deciding to get her shot.

“It’s to protect my grandparents. They’re at a higher risk, so I’m getting vaccinated to protect them and others,” said Michaella.

Michaella says she’s also looking forward to taking some road trips this summer.

You do not have to be a Sanford Health patient to get your vaccine there. You can schedule an appointment at sanfordhealth.org or call 877-701-0779.

