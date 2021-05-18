Advertisement

UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department says an officer suffered a medical emergency and passed away while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

First aid was rendered to the officer and the he was transported to a local hospital. The officer was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the officer has not been released.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 800 4th Avenue East, which houses City Hall and the Police Department, for a report of a medical emergency around 12:20 p.m.

The lobby to the police department is currently closed to the public. Police Chief Denis Otterness briefed staff in the department on Tuesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff and West Fargo Mayor were also there.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will temporarily be covering police calls within the city of West Fargo.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

Latest News

Mask mandates in public places around Minot are starting to loosen as more people get vaccinated.
Mask mandates loosen across Minot
A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional...
2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched
At Monday night's city council meeting Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma declared this week as Public...
Meet some of the people behind Minot Public Works
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
A Woodville Pork sign is pictured Monday, May 17, 2021, in Waseca, Minn. The Waseca Police...
Minnesota barn fire kills an estimated 12,000 pigs