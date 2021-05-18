UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department says an officer suffered a medical emergency and passed away while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

First aid was rendered to the officer and the he was transported to a local hospital. The officer was pronounced dead at the hospital. The name of the officer has not been released.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 800 4th Avenue East, which houses City Hall and the Police Department, for a report of a medical emergency around 12:20 p.m.

The lobby to the police department is currently closed to the public. Police Chief Denis Otterness briefed staff in the department on Tuesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff and West Fargo Mayor were also there.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will temporarily be covering police calls within the city of West Fargo.

