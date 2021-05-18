Advertisement

Unfinished abandoned well project to start back up

By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In May 2020, the Industrial Commission approved spending millions of federal coronavirus relief money on taking care of the state’s abandoned and orphaned wells.

The project halted throughout the winter, but oil and gas industry leaders said it’s picking back up again.

A well enters abandoned status after laying idle for one year, then the state can legally confiscate it.

Last year, the state began confiscating wells in order to plug them and reclaim the land they sit on.

Federal CARES Act money made this possible then, but now an additional $6 million allocation from the state legislature will let them finish the job.

“That should enable us to go out and reclaim the remainder,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Out of 280 abandoned wells, 134 of those had the land it sits on fully reclaimed, while 146 were left untouched.

But Lynn Helms said bid offers are going out this week, so they can begin demolition work now and deal with contamination and soil replacement work in either July or August.

“We’ll try to time that to make sure that we’re not interfering with somebody’s grazing or their haying or their crops,” said Helms.

But Department of Mineral Resources leaders have pinpointed 95 additional wells that will need to be plugged and reclaimed as well, which will need to be done using abandoned well funds and money from bond confiscations.

“We’ll take the lessons learned from 2020, which was hurry up and put people to work. And 2021 when we’re trying to do a revised, more efficient program we’ll apply those next year,” said Helms.

The remaining 95 wells being plugged this year are not estimated to begin the reclamation process until next year.

After oil production slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and oilfield workers were laid off, many Bakken workers were able to rejoin the workforce because of this plugging and reclamation project.

Although production is picking back up, Department of Mineral Resources leaders said there’s still room to bring people back to work.

