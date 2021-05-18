Advertisement

Taxi 9000 offers free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine sites

By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Do you want the COVID vaccine but don’t have the transportation to get there; well, you don’t have to worry anymore.

Taxi 9000 in Bismarck has partnered with the Department of Health to offer free transportation to COVID-19 vaccine sites in Bismarck and Mandan.

Once you’ve scheduled your appointment, simply call Taxi 9000, and they’ll give you a ride for free.

“A really neat progression going from all the testing, and picking them up from the hospital, even COVID positives, COVID negatives, and now to the vaccination point,” said Taxi 9000 Owner

Rides are available seven days a week between the hours of 5:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Just give them a call at 223-9000.

The service is available now through June 30.

