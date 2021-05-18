Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Graduation is usually a time of celebration, but for some this year’s Century High School commencement ceremony will include some sadness.

In response to a mother wanting a seat saved at graduation for her son who passed away, the Bismarck superintendent of schools said Bismarck Public Schools does allow a bouquet of flowers on the stage for all to see, and they’ve added additional processes and practices for all those in attendance.

Becky Bjerklie is disappointed a seat won’t be saved for her son.

We spoke with classmates of Brandon Thomsen who died of health issues in June of 2019.

The class of 2021 Century High School students knew Brandon Thomsen as a kind person.

“Brandon was a very sweet and trustworthy kid. He was always super like out there and nice,” said Brandon’s friend and classmate Kara Graeber.

“He wasn’t the one that would always talk first, he wouldn’t be like totally out there, but he definitely cared a lot, and he would always be there for anyone no matter what,” said Brandon’s friend and classmate Kathryn Brown.

When Brandon Thomsen passed in June of 2019 from asthma complications, his friends and classmate were heartbroken.

“He never picked fights. He was a good kid, and he never did anything wrong, so I heard the news right before they pulled the plug on him, and it hurt a lot. It crushed me as a person,” said Brown.

“I had seen him a week prior, laughing and having fun, and to think that he was on the brink of death at that point just hurt me so bad,” said Graeber.

Brandon’s sister tried to help keep his memory alive by starting a petition to have a seat saved for him at graduation.

“I did definitely post and repost and try and get the word out for Brandon as much as possible,” said Graeber.

After hearing the superintendent’s statement on the matter, they were upset.

“If you’ve ever been to a Century graduation there’s 100′s of flowers at graduation, and so how special or meaningful really is that,” said Graeber.

“I’m just immediately filled with rage. This isn’t about graduation this is about a family that has suffered a massive loss. They’re still grieving and like Kara said, it’s different between a bouquet of flowers and having a seat at his graduation, because the thing is he should be graduating,” said Brown.

Brandon’s friends say if the school isn’t going to do anything they say they will find another way to keep his memory alive.

Students say although Brandon wasn’t able to graduate, they say his memory will be in their hearts as they cross the stage.

