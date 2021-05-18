Sawyer bridge in line to be replaced

SAWYER, N.D. - Ward County Commissioners have started discussions on replacing a bridge in Sawyer.

The bridge on County Road 23 is being lengthened and raised over the river to allow more space. The county will be helping the Souris River Joint Board pay for the project.

“Probably a couple of years from now before it can be built. We’re finishing design work and then waiting for funding to construct it. My one request was possibly don’t build this until we get the other bridge built, because it is an alternate route,” said Dana Larsen, County Engineer.

The commissioners approved the request. Staff expect it to take a couple of years to find the funding for the project.

