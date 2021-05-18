Part of Ward County Road 12 under construction in August

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners approved a bid Tuesday to replace old culverts with reinforced concrete culverts on County Road 12.

The project is also a part of the region’s flood protection project.

Crews plan to start construction in August since they are not able to begin earlier due to the delay in steel materials. They will have to shut down that part of the road for at least two weeks.

Because of the remote location and land, the closure does pose some emergency services issues.

Minot Rural Fire Department Chief Rex Weltikol said they will do whatever it takes to get to an emergency despite the road closure.

“It would be much easier for an access road. But there is an alternative route. Again, Burlington has a four wheel drive engine, we have a four wheel drive engine for a fire,” said Weltikol.

There is an alternate route that is accessible to all medical services, including ambulances, but it adds miles to the trip.

