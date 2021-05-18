Minot makes progress with South Broadway family shelter project

MINOT, N.D. - The city of Minot has acquired the property at 1901 South Broadway the possible location of a new family shelter project. But some aldermen are questioning the safety of the location.

A new tenant opening has breathed life into 1901 South Broadway.

Income from businesses like Ishii Ramen is an important part of the Family Homeless Shelter plan.

“The associated commercial property with this site is sort of instrumental in getting it to function. There’s no site that is going to be perfect for this, but I think this one checks a lot of the boxes,” said Mark Jantzer, Alderman.

Others on the Minot City Council are holding out concerns that the location isn’t safe for pedestrians or close enough to government services.

“I would like to see us look elsewhere for this project. It’s a project that has to happen. It has to happen for our city. It’s beneficial, but I don’t if I can support the project going forward in this location,” said Paul Pitner, Alderman.

After the latest motion the city owns the property and is starting to look for a nonprofit to partner with for the homeless shelter.

“We know there’s interest out there, we will explore with them the level of their interest,” said John Zakian, office of resilience.

A report showing the cost of moving the project somewhere else indicated the city would owe the state $300,000 for the purchase.

More than $200,000 has already been spent on architecture design and construction specs that would need to be adapted to the new location.

You can find that report here.

