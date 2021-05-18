Advertisement

Minot city leaders hear recap of legislative decisions that impacted city the most

By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Now that the legislative session has come to a close, the Minot City Council received a recap at Monday’s meeting on the decisions from lawmakers that will impact the city the most.

Shane Goettle who lobbied on behalf of the city of Minot gave the presentation.

He spoke on a number of bills that the city opposed like House bill 1182, which would have allowed the option for local officials to designate a political party, and Senate Bill 2270 which would have provided a property tax reduction for individuals over 65.

Both of those bills did not pass.

He also gave an update on how the session impacted the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection project.

“With regards to the Mouse River Enhanced  Flood Protection, we have a guarantee of $74.5 million may apply for funding over this amount,” said lobbyist Shane Goettle.

Lawmakers also decided that the state water commission may not approve state funding in excess of a total of $604 million without legislative approval.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Since their inception, the Bismarck Larks have been one of the best run franchises in the...
NDToday: Larks Opening Day
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes
image courtesy of Rachel Alfaro
Williston 7th Grader Given Governor’s Award in Art Show
Some northwest Minot residents managed to avoid injury Monday after a passerby noticed their...
House fire breaks out Monday in Minot, no one hurt
Drive by any body of water in North Dakota and odds are you'll see boats and fishermen out...
NDToday: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week