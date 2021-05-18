Minot city leaders discuss approach to recognizing 10-year mark of 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot City Council approved a contract between the city and Hometown Elegance Event Catering and Productions for consultation of the 10th anniversary and commemoration of the Souris River flood.

The event will be held June 26 at Oak Park in Minot, and will include a memory walk.

The day was planned by a special committee that consists of members from the city of Burlington, along with Renville, Ward, and other counties along the river.

But some council members thought the event may be emotionally triggering to some citizens.

“One of the things I’ve learned is that we all respond very differently, and we need to be respectful of those differences and responses. I personally do feel comfortable with an event and catering and production,” said Alderman Stephan Podrygula.

“Oftentimes people forget how resilient they are and it’s important to remind people of where we were and where we are,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said there will be visitors but no catering.

Others said they wish they had more information about the event before the vote.

The motion was approved in a 5 to 1 vote.

