Many jobs available in northwestern North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - The federal pandemic assistance that has helped many through the last year of COVID-19 disruptions to business and industry is coming to an end, and now people are being encouraged to head back into the workforce. The good news is that there are plenty of openings around the area.

“Every day we see more and more becoming Available. More companies that are desperately saying ‘hey we need our help, and we need it now,’” said Paula Hickel, workforce center manager for Job Service North Dakota.

Paula Hickel with Job Service ND says more than 2,000 jobs are available, with plenty of different occupations. With the energy industry picking up, local businesses like Castle Oilfield Services have been searching for capable drivers.

“(The industry) has its ups and downs, but I believe there’s a lot of positions out there that are available,” said Jim Jarland, safety officer with Castle Oilfield Services.

If you have been unemployed for a while, Hickel says it’s important to keep an open mind and a flexible resume.

“You might have to get creative with that. It might not be waiting for what you did have to come back but reinventing yourself professionally with what you are doing with your income streams,” said Hickel.

Some of the highest occupations in demand right now are healthcare practitioners and office and administrative support jobs. Hickel says standing out with during the application process is the key to landing that new job.

Hickel says the Job Service can also help you prepare for an interview or shape your resume. For question and details, follow Job Service Williston North Dakota on Facebook or give them a call at 701-774-7900.

