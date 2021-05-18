MacLean Bottoms closed due to erosion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Game and Fish says that boating access to MacLean Bottoms has been forced to close due to significant erosion in that area.

Boating access and the picnic shelters are closed until further notice, while the gun range remains open. MacLean Bottoms is located roughly 15 miles southeast of Bismarck on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area.

Game and Fish says they’ll continue to monitor the site and will determine when the area is safe to reopen.

