House fire breaks out Monday in Minot, no one hurt

MINOT, N.D. - Some northwest Minot residents managed to avoid injury Monday after a passerby noticed their home was on fire and alerted them.

Minot Fire Department was called to a home in the 1100 block of 16th Street NW around 4:20 p.m. to find smoke and fire coming from the front door and porch area.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

No one was injured.

One of the residents was treated for smoke inhalation from getting his pets out of the home before fire crews responded.

The fire was caused by smoking materials that were not discarded properly.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.