Advertisement

High school senior overcomes homelessness, COVID-19 to win $40,000 scholarship

By KESQ Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A high school senior in California is one of just 30 seniors to get a $40,000 scholarship to pursue a STEM education. He overcame homelessness and the coronavirus to win the high honor.

Omar Bahena is one of 30 high school seniors from Southern California to be named a 2021 Edison Scholar. He will use his $40,000 scholarship to study electrical engineering at UCLA, starting in the fall.

The senior had to overcome challenging circumstances to win the award. Bahena says his family lost their home in January 2020 after his father was injured while working at his job, leaving the family unable to make payments.

The family then moved around from various hotels to RVs to trailers.

“We were moving from hotel to hotel, kind of begging them not to kick us out,” Bahena said. “We even had to sleep outside sometimes.”

Juggling homelessness, applying to colleges and scholarships and still maintaining good grades, Bahena says it was “the lowest point” of his life. His stress was made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, as he tried to keep up with distance learning.

“We didn’t know this, but he was in a corner in the RV trying to do his work,” said Tyler Williams, Bahena’s guidance counselor at Desert Hot Springs High School. “If you looked at his transcript, you would never think he’s been through what he’s been through.”

Circumstances only got harder for Bahena and his family when they all tested positive for COVID-19 last fall. He had to take care of his parents and two younger sisters through it all.

“My mom was actually on the verge of passing away, so I thank God for everything that he’s given me,” Bahena said.

But Bahena never lost sight of his dream to become an engineer, and his hard work and resilience are paying off. In addition to his upcoming studies at UCLA, he’s been accepted to a program with NASA.

“Get a great job, give everything to my family,” he said. “When anyone ever feels like they’re at the lowest point of their life, always remember why they started.”

Bahena says he also hopes to return to Desert Hot Springs one day to help lift up others.

“To create an organization here that also supports first generation, low income students that don’t have the resources,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Juror removed from Durst murder trial as pandemic delay ends
FILE - Actor/comedian Charles Grodin appears at a news conference announcing him as host of...
Charles Grodin, ‘Midnight Run,’ ‘Heartbreak Kid’ star, dies
Since their inception, the Bismarck Larks have been one of the best run franchises in the...
NDToday: Larks Opening Day
President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the Ellipse at the White House in Washington,...
Biden to spotlight electric vehicle future he sees for US
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says it’s a miracle a Mandan man is alive after his...
Deputies rescue man trapped in car underwater for 24 minutes